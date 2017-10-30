×

Float through fall wearing this season’s trendy fluted sleeves, winter florals, chic capes and jumpsuits, and always-flattering peplum

Styling: Elle Marie
Photography: Jordan Hefler
Hair: CeKeisha Williams
Makeup: Katrina Liza
Model: Emily Sharpe
Location: Downtown Baton Rouge

Eien floral printed fluted sleeve dress, $58
From London’s Fashion Boutique

Statement necklace, $25
From Revenge by Curvy Boutique

Aldo cobalt heels
Stylist’s own

Xtaren striped cape jacket, $49
SJ Style high-waisted skinny jeans, $45
Statement necklace, $25
From London’s Fashion Boutique

White camisole
Merona shoes by Target
Model’s own

Jazzy peplum jumpsuit, $72
From Revenge by Curvy Boutique

Vintage box bag, $45
Bracelets, $25
From London’s Fashion Boutique

Earrings, $2
From Goodwill

Merona shoes by Target
Model’s own

Check out some more photos from this month’s style shoot:

 

 

Latest Stories