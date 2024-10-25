First Look: Inside new Perkins Road gift store Emerald Layne

Make way for Baton Rouge’s greenest new gift store. Emerald Layne officially opens Nov. 6 in the Southdowns Village space that formerly housed LD Linens & Decor. It has been in a soft-opening phase since earlier this month, festively decorated with a sparkling white Christmas tree and golden nutcrackers.

Inside the Perkins Road shop, shelves are stocked with charming knickknacks, decor, clothing and other household wares. Owner Paula O’Neal and store manager Abbie Bayham have carefully curated a collection of locally made goods and unique finds. They say the boutique caters to different price points and interests. They’ve picked out goodies for children, moms and teachers—and there’s an array of cool gifts for men, too, since “there’s only so many flasks you can buy,” O’Neal jokes.

O’Neal, who is also the director of operations at Phil’s Oyster Bar & Seafood, says she always wanted her own store. When a space became available just steps away from Phil’s, she knew it was the perfect opportunity. Her grandmother raised her in a formal home with antiques, deep colors and rich textures. She wanted to bring the feel of that home to Emerald Layne. “I love, love, love emerald. I love the color green,” O’Neal says.

O’Neal worked with Xdesign branding and marketing agency Ritter Maher Architects on the store’s design. To the left of the door, a piano bought by O’Neal’s grandmother sits laden with merchandise.

Most of the walls are splashed in pale pink paint, while the back of the store is dressed in a moodier green. There, a striped green statement wall mimics the design of the store’s cards and shopping tags. The Midas touch is everywhere, with gold and brass accents throughout.

Elegant sconces lining the walls originally belonged to O’Neal’s grandmother, and she says they are her favorite design detail. The checkered black-and-white tile flooring was inspired by O’Neal’s grandmother’s sewing room.

O’Neal approached Bayham, who is also the owner of online shop Lovely Jane, about running day-to-day operations a few months back.

Bayham felt like there were so many “God-winks” throughout the creation of Emerald Layne that she knew the store was on the right path.

“This was definitely an answered prayer for me,” Bayham says.

When looking to the future, Bayham envisions Emerald Layne becoming more than just a gift shop. She imagines the brand developing a close relationship with the community.

“I hope that we become like a family. That’s what Phil’s became to my family,” Bayham says. “I want people to come here because we have amazing products, but also because we want to form relationships with them.”

Emerald Layne is at 4347 Perkins Road. It will have a grand opening event on Nov. 6, including activities and pop-ups like permanent jewelry sessions. Stay tuned to updates about the event or find more information on Instagram or shopemeraldlayne.com.