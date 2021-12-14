Where to find last-minute ornaments and decorations in Baton Rouge before the holidays

Baubles by Bella Bella

If you’re looking to add some cutesy and fun decorations to your home, look no further than Baubles by Bella Bella. The ornaments at this shop are far from your ordinary green and red tree accessories. Dress up your tree with a vaccinated Santa ornament or tiny colorful bottles of Champagne. These ornaments are sure to be conversation-starters at your holiday gatherings. Baubles by Bella Bella is also a great place to find various gift sets for those last-minute presents. Baubles by Bella Bella is at 7651 Jefferson Highway.

The Vintage Violet

Bring back the ghosts of Christmas past with some old-school ornaments from The Vintage Violet. Browse through a one-of-a-kind selection of pastel reindeer and cheeky elf decorations. Adorn your tree with pieces from the past and give these old ornaments a new life this holiday season. Don’t forget to check out the faux fireplace and 1950s television that have been transformed for a Christmas party scene from years ago. The Vintage Violet is at 449 Heartstone Drive.

Hey Penelope

Add some local love to your holiday decorations this year with some Louisiana-themed ornaments from Hey Penelope. Stop in and find beautiful handcrafted ornaments depicting the most iconic parts of our state. From shotgun houses to a painted bayou holiday scene, these ornaments will remind you that “there’s no place like home for the holidays.” Hey Penelope is at 7317 Jefferson Highway.

Baton Rouge Succulent Co.

Head over to Baton Rouge Succulent Co. to make a creative holiday piece at the Air Plant Ornament Bar. Pick out an air plant and create a unique ornament with fake snow, mini Christmas trees, tiny ornaments and more. The most unique and special ornaments are the ones you make yourself. Baton Rouge Succulent Co. is at 7276 Highland Road.

Peregrin’s Christmas Store

If you need any final holiday decorations before next week, Peregrin’s Christmas Store is the place to go for all your festive needs. You’ll find everything you need to deck the halls all under one roof. Find whimsical ornaments of tiger heads and classic baubles of red, green, silver and gold. Don’t forget wreaths, garland, nutcrackers and Santa statues to wow your guests with your own personal winter wonderland. Peregrin’s Christmas Store is at 6757 Bluebonnet Blvd.

