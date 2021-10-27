Where to find fall holiday and pumpkin decor from Baton Rouge shops and makers

Painted pumpkins by local artist Laura Welch Taylor

Do the typical orange and black of Halloween not match your home aesthetic? Artist Laura Welch Tyler’s painted ceramic pumpkins offer a variety of designs to complement any style and bring a subtle Halloween flair to your living room, mantle or dining table. If you’re not a fan of the bright Halloween colors, you’ll love the pastel blues and pinks and the light gray and black of Taylor’s designs. Some of her pumpkins even double as storage for your favorite Halloween candy or to display a fresh fall bouquet. Find the artist on Instagram.

Table decor and velvet pumpkins from The Keeping Room

The Keeping Room has lots of pieces to elevate your holiday displays, including velvet, glittered and bejeweled pumpkins. If you’re looking for a unique way to dress up your table centerpieces, check out the hand-painted Halloween party hats or decor buckets. Throwing a Halloween or fall-themed party? Look through the stationery to find a design to use for your invitations. The Keeping Room is at 3535 Perkins Road. Find the shop on Instagram.

Pumpkin planters from Baton Rouge Succulent Co.

Add fall flavor to your floral arrangements with Baton Rouge Succulent Co.’s dried floral-topped mini pumpkins. The best part about these stuffed pumpkin planters is that the flowers are dried as well, so they’ll last you all season. The dried floral-topped mini pumpkins are $30, or you can pick up an orange, yellow or green bouquet for gifting. Baton Rouge Succulent Co. is at 7276 Highland Road. Find the shop on Instagram.

Seasonal Tyler Candles at Smell Goodies

Ah, the scent of fall: delicious pumpkin, cinnamon, cider and spices. Fall fragrances can really warm up your home, and Smell Goodies has a massive selection of seasonal Tyler Candles that you’ll want to light up immediately, from pumpkin spice to mulled cider. If you’re already in the Christmas spirit, Smell Goodies also has a good selection of wintry scents to get your yuletide started early. Smell Goodies is at 12520 Perkins Road. Find the shop on Instagram.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE