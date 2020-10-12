Where to find cool clothes and accessories while supporting Black-owned boutiques and online shops

Amid this year’s calls for racial justice—and a health crisis that has disproportionately impacted communities of color—came another hard revelation: The recession has hit Black-owned businesses the hardest.

Black workers were more likely to be out of work during shutdowns, and they were less likely to receive federal stimulus funding, according to The New York Times.

Lists of Black-owned restaurants to support circulated around Baton Rouge this summer, but our city also has a wealth of talent in the fashion department. As you plan for your fall and holiday shopping, here are some Black-owned brands to consider supporting.

From chic, colorblocked blazers to the coolest neon sneakers to stylish face masks, soon all your friends will be asking “Where’d you get that?!”

BLACK-OWNED BOUTIQUES & STYLE BUSINESSES

IN BATON ROUGE

A Plus Natural

Owner Amanda Moorer

What you’ll find: Accessories

Social: @aplusnatural on Instagram

aplusnatural.com

Be Obsessed Kollection

Owner Britney Wells

What you’ll find: Handbags, jewelry and accessories

Social: @_beobsessedkollection on Instagram

beobsessedkollection.com

Calienté Shoes & Accessories

Owner Quinta Smith

What you’ll find: Shoes and accessories

Social: @caliente_onfire on Instagram

The Elan Design

Owner Arkia Miller (Kia)

What you’ll find: Clothing

Social: @theelandesign on Instagram

theelandesign.com

Fab Boutique & Etc.

Owner Shanrika Dangerfield

What you’ll find: Clothing, handbags and accessories

Social: @fabboutique_etc on Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat

fabboutiqueetc.com

The Fashion Moguls

Owner Keturiah Howard

What you’ll find: Clothing

Social: @thefashionmoguls_

thefashionmoguls.com

Golden Rae Boutique

Owner Auralia Raymond

What you’ll find: Clothing

Social: @GoldenRaeBoutique on Facebook and Instagram

shopgoldenrae.com

Harmony’s Joy

Owner Chassidy Green

What you’ll find: Handbags and hats

Social: @harmonysjoy.handbags on Instagram

shopharmonysjoy.com

HD Bling, LLC

Owner Dana Ayo

What you’ll find: Customizable T-shirts and masks

Social: @hdblingtshirts on Instagram

hdbling.com

Ishopdivas

Owner Venice Holiday

What you’ll find: Clothing, jewelry, hats and accessories

Social: @ishopdivas on Facebook and Instagram

ishopdivas.me

LD Heeling Soles

Owner LaQuida Davis

What you’ll find: Shoes and accessories

Social: @ld_heelingsoles on Instagram

ldheelingsoles.com

London’s Fashion Boutique

Owner Lenore London

670 O’Neal Lane, Suite A

What you’ll find: Clothing, jewelry, handbags and accessories

Social: @londonsfashionboutique

shoplondonsboutique.com

Love My Reality

Owners Charice Thomas and Crystal Lewis

What you’ll find: Clothing and swimwear

Social: @lovemyreality on Facebook and Instagram

lovemyreality.com

Luxe Boutique, LLC

Owner Tiarea Spears

What you’ll find: Men’s and women’s clothing, shoes and accessories

Social: @shopwithluxe on Instagram

shopwithluxe.net

Mani Kustoms

Owner Khemani Kente Butler

What you’ll find: Sneakers and clothing

Social: @manikustoms on Instagram and Twitter

manikustoms.com

Mauve Sophisticate

Owner Ashley Henderson

What you’ll find: Clothing

Social: @mauvesophisticate

mauvesophisticate.com

Mave Couture

Owner Raeshonda Keys

What you’ll find: Clothing

Social: @mavecouture on Instagram

mavecouture.com

MilaJo

Owner Michelle Thomas

What you’ll find: Clothing

Social: @ShopMilaJo on Facebook and Instagram

shopmilajo.co

Modish Gems

Owner Shamyra N. Williams

What you’ll find: Earrings

Social: @modish_gems on Instagram

shopmgems.com

N.Y.A Accessories

Owner Ashley Jackson

What you’ll find: Jewelry and handbags

Social: @n.y.a_accerssories_ on Instagram

n-y-a-accessories.myshopify.com



PlushSlay Boutique

Owners Sharekia Allen, Audrey Cotton and Merissa Thigpen

What you’ll find: Clothing and activewear

Social: @plushslayboutique on Instagram

plushslay.com

Sharmooz Los Angeles

Owner Ann Tillage

What you’ll find: Scarves, face masks, pocket squares and accessories

Social: @sharmooz on Instagram

sharmooz.com

slacollection.com

Shop The Elle Collection

Owner Shedrinique Chaney

What you’ll find: Clothing

Social: @the_ellecollection

shoptheellecollection.com

Styled by Traechel

Owner Traechel McCoy

What you’ll find: Face masks and accessories

Social: @styledbytraechel on Instagram

etsy.com/shop/StyledbyTraechel

Sophisto, LLC

Owner Calla Green

11353 Greenwell Springs Road, Suite A-2

What you’ll find: Clothing and accessories

Social: @sophisto_ on Instagram

sophistostyle.com

Two Little Boys

Owner Regina Adams

What you’ll find: Kid and adult clothing and accessories

Social: @twolittleeboys

twolittleboys.shop

The Tee Suite

Owner Ni’Ja Bryant

What you’ll find: T-shirts and face masks

tsuiteshop.com

Vinti

Owner Lori Virdure Bracy

What you’ll find: Clothing, accessories and home goods

Social: @vinti.v3 on Instagram

shopvinti.net

Vintage Blyss

Owner Alexxa Moore

What you’ll find: Clothing

vintageblyss.com

What other Black-owned boutiques should 225 have on our radar? Email us at [email protected].

This article was originally published in the October 2020 issue of 225 Magazine.