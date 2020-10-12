Where to find cool clothes and accessories while supporting Black-owned boutiques and online shops

Amid this year’s calls for racial justice—and a health crisis that has disproportionately impacted communities of color—came another hard revelation: The recession has hit Black-owned businesses the hardest.
Black workers were more likely to be out of work during shutdowns, and they were less likely to receive federal stimulus funding, according to The New York Times.
Lists of Black-owned restaurants to support circulated around Baton Rouge this summer, but our city also has a wealth of talent in the fashion department. As you plan for your fall and holiday shopping, here are some Black-owned brands to consider supporting.
From chic, colorblocked blazers to the coolest neon sneakers to stylish face masks, soon all your friends will be asking “Where’d you get that?!”
BLACK-OWNED BOUTIQUES & STYLE BUSINESSES
IN BATON ROUGE
A Plus Natural
Owner Amanda Moorer
What you’ll find: Accessories
Social: @aplusnatural on Instagram
aplusnatural.com
Be Obsessed Kollection
Owner Britney Wells
What you’ll find: Handbags, jewelry and accessories
Social: @_beobsessedkollection on Instagram
beobsessedkollection.com
Calienté Shoes & Accessories
Owner Quinta Smith
What you’ll find: Shoes and accessories
Social: @caliente_onfire on Instagram
The Elan Design
Owner Arkia Miller (Kia)
What you’ll find: Clothing
Social: @theelandesign on Instagram
theelandesign.com
Fab Boutique & Etc.
Owner Shanrika Dangerfield
What you’ll find: Clothing, handbags and accessories
Social: @fabboutique_etc on Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat
fabboutiqueetc.com
The Fashion Moguls
Owner Keturiah Howard
What you’ll find: Clothing
Social: @thefashionmoguls_
thefashionmoguls.com
Golden Rae Boutique
Owner Auralia Raymond
What you’ll find: Clothing
Social: @GoldenRaeBoutique on Facebook and Instagram
shopgoldenrae.com
Harmony’s Joy
Owner Chassidy Green
What you’ll find: Handbags and hats
Social: @harmonysjoy.handbags on Instagram
shopharmonysjoy.com
HD Bling, LLC
Owner Dana Ayo
What you’ll find: Customizable T-shirts and masks
Social: @hdblingtshirts on Instagram
hdbling.com
Ishopdivas
Owner Venice Holiday
What you’ll find: Clothing, jewelry, hats and accessories
Social: @ishopdivas on Facebook and Instagram
ishopdivas.me
LD Heeling Soles
Owner LaQuida Davis
What you’ll find: Shoes and accessories
Social: @ld_heelingsoles on Instagram
ldheelingsoles.com
London’s Fashion Boutique
Owner Lenore London
670 O’Neal Lane, Suite A
What you’ll find: Clothing, jewelry, handbags and accessories
Social: @londonsfashionboutique
shoplondonsboutique.com
Love My Reality
Owners Charice Thomas and Crystal Lewis
What you’ll find: Clothing and swimwear
Social: @lovemyreality on Facebook and Instagram
lovemyreality.com
Luxe Boutique, LLC
Owner Tiarea Spears
What you’ll find: Men’s and women’s clothing, shoes and accessories
Social: @shopwithluxe on Instagram
shopwithluxe.net
Mani Kustoms
Owner Khemani Kente Butler
What you’ll find: Sneakers and clothing
Social: @manikustoms on Instagram and Twitter
manikustoms.com
Mauve Sophisticate
Owner Ashley Henderson
What you’ll find: Clothing
Social: @mauvesophisticate
mauvesophisticate.com
Mave Couture
Owner Raeshonda Keys
What you’ll find: Clothing
Social: @mavecouture on Instagram
mavecouture.com
MilaJo
Owner Michelle Thomas
What you’ll find: Clothing
Social: @ShopMilaJo on Facebook and Instagram
shopmilajo.co
Modish Gems
Owner Shamyra N. Williams
What you’ll find: Earrings
Social: @modish_gems on Instagram
shopmgems.com
N.Y.A Accessories
Owner Ashley Jackson
What you’ll find: Jewelry and handbags
Social: @n.y.a_accerssories_ on Instagram
n-y-a-accessories.myshopify.com
PlushSlay Boutique
Owners Sharekia Allen, Audrey Cotton and Merissa Thigpen
What you’ll find: Clothing and activewear
Social: @plushslayboutique on Instagram
plushslay.com
Sharmooz Los Angeles
Owner Ann Tillage
What you’ll find: Scarves, face masks, pocket squares and accessories
Social: @sharmooz on Instagram
sharmooz.com
slacollection.com
Shop The Elle Collection
Owner Shedrinique Chaney
What you’ll find: Clothing
Social: @the_ellecollection
shoptheellecollection.com
Styled by Traechel
Owner Traechel McCoy
What you’ll find: Face masks and accessories
Social: @styledbytraechel on Instagram
etsy.com/shop/StyledbyTraechel
Sophisto, LLC
Owner Calla Green
11353 Greenwell Springs Road, Suite A-2
What you’ll find: Clothing and accessories
Social: @sophisto_ on Instagram
sophistostyle.com
Two Little Boys
Owner Regina Adams
What you’ll find: Kid and adult clothing and accessories
Social: @twolittleeboys
twolittleboys.shop
The Tee Suite
Owner Ni’Ja Bryant
What you’ll find: T-shirts and face masks
tsuiteshop.com
Vinti
Owner Lori Virdure Bracy
What you’ll find: Clothing, accessories and home goods
Social: @vinti.v3 on Instagram
shopvinti.net
Vintage Blyss
Owner Alexxa Moore
What you’ll find: Clothing
vintageblyss.com
What other Black-owned boutiques should 225 have on our radar? Email us at [email protected].
This article was originally published in the October 2020 issue of 225 Magazine.
