Feline finds for your home and closet

inRegister Magazine’s October issue explores the exciting interiors of LSU’s new University House. Designed by Baton Rouge native and designer Kenneth Brown, the home is adorned with symbolic elements showcasing the state and school it serves. Layered details include a photo gallery wall of oak and cypress trees by LSU alumnus Randy Roussel in the formal dining room and the custom magnolia blossom wallpaper from Phillip Jeffries seen in the dramatic grand foyer below.

While people in the Capital City were early adopters of the animal print trend, in part due to their deep love for LSU, this season the movement is spreading everywhere. And for good reason. The seemingly simple addition of animal print can add a bold touch to any home design or outfit choice this fall.

Get the details on a few of our favorite local finds by hovering over the image below.