How to be featured in inRegister‘s Winter Weddings edition, arriving in January

Loyal and longtime inRegister readers will remember receiving issues spotlighting local couples and their nuptials more than once a year. Now, newlyweds, engaged couples and anyone who loves diving into the details of a big day can rejoice, because inRegister Weddings is no longer limited to June.

inRegister‘s Winter Weddings issue debuts in January 2025. Harking back to the decades-old The Register and inRegister tradition, the magazine will now spotlight couples more than once a year. With so much love in the air, who could resist?

Submissions are now open for engagement, wedding and anniversary announcements in the January 2025 issue. Find more information here.

