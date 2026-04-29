What a woman wants: Local Mother’s Day gift ideas

Mother’s Day is around the corner—Sunday, May 10, for anyone suddenly panicking. And if the pressure to find the perfect gift is mounting, have no fear. Local boutiques, artisans and service providers have an array of offerings sure to suit any woman, whether she be your mom, wife, friend or any mother figure deserving of recognition and gratitude.

Keep reading for local gift ideas that are what a woman wants.

To Get it Together

For the moms with little ones or those entering a new stage of life this graduation season (sending hugs, empty nesters!), some organizational assistance is sure to go a long way.

Consider gifting a session with Baton Rouge’s Chaos Organizing for a pantry or closet refresh for mom, grandma or a friend who just welcomed baby number two or three. If you want to gauge their interest before making the full investment, owner Martha Carol Stewart’s Southern Chaos: Organizing the Southern Home, featured in this article from our archives, is a resource for any Southern homeowner, and it looks stylish on a coffee table, too.

A Nap

Preferably, outside, in the shade, with only the sounds of birds in the background. But any opportunity to kick her feet up or snuggle the little and not-so-little ones on this Josephine Bed Swing from The Corbel will do.

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Thoughts & Prayers

Expecting and longtime moms alike will appreciate the grounding serenity offered in Gabrielle Bankston’s new book, Rooted in Grace: A Powerhouse Guide for Christian Mothers.

The scripture-centered guided journal offers Biblical encouragement and reflective prompts to help women in all seasons of motherhood grow spiritually and emotionally. Pair it with this set of slim metal twisty pens from Modern Munchkin Co. for a thoughtful gift sure to refresh her soul time and time again.

A Hand or Two

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This keepsake is a must-have for the grandmas and godmothers, especially those who always have a fresh vase of flowers on the counter or a garden blooming out back.

Erica Huckaby with High Five Ceramics offers a variety of customizable designs, including Chinosoerie, florals and more that incorporate your child’s hand or footprint. While it’s too late to have these in time for Mother’s Day, booking the appointment and making it a date with her is the best gift of all—the gift of priceless memories.

Deep Sleep

No one can conquer more than a well-rested woman can. For the new moms squeezing in sleep when they can, or those looking to stave off wrinkles and dark circles, this Purple Martini silk sleep mask from Bumble Lane is a luxury she will enjoy for many nights (and daytime naps) to come.

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A Big Hug

Or a little one. Perhaps one so small it can fit around her wrist. In that case, the Mimosa Handcrafted Gold Hug Cuff is sure to make her smile. A part of the Hug Collection, this piece will serve as a lasting reminder of the little and big hugs she holds dearly. Plus, it goes with every outfit.



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This story was originally published by inRegister on April 27. To keep up with inRegister, subscribe to the free inRegister@Home e-newsletter here.