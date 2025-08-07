Baton Rouge's #1 lifestyle magazine since 2005

Sister, Sister: Sorority recruitment looks for each round

Sally Grace Cagle
Photography by Betsy Lindsey

Whether excited, nervous or a combination of both, the perfect outfit can help a potential new member feel confident when walking into each sorority house during recruitment. After all, the process is all about personality, and there’s no better way to communicate that than through personal style.

Current LSU sorority girls, Wesley Angers, Rosemary Nolan and Evangeline Dennis model pieces from local boutiques at Lod Cook, providing outfit inspiration for each exciting round.

Sisterhood

Left:

Elliat “Matila” mini dress, $238, Hemline Towne Center

Marc Fisher “Dennie” strappy heels, $120, Head Over Heels

Center:

Simkhai “Kendall” button-front dress, $375, NK Boutique

Beach “Moorea” platforms, $60, Head Over Heels

Right:

TCEC “Tuminello” dress, $74, Head Over Heels

Schutz “Khari” platforms, $178, Chatta Box

Philanthropy

Left:

Day+Moon “Bergeron” mini skort, $58, Head Over Heels

Tory Burch “Phoenix” sneakers, $228, NK Boutique

Center:

Amanda Uprichard “Perth” tweed mini skirt, $172, Chatta Box

Seychelles “Paris” sandals, $80, Head Over Heels

Right:

Cinq à Sept “Marie” skort, $325, NK Boutique

Sandals, Model’s own

Preference 

Left:

Day+Moon “Crockett” dress, $78, Head Over Heels

Coconuts “Lilly” heeled sandals, $75, Head Over Heels

Right:

Katie May “Priscilla” dress, $369, Hemline Towne Center

Sam Edelman “Danielle” Heels

Leo Lin “Rosalie” floral bustier mini dress, $895, Chatta Box

Guest Author
By Sally Grace Cagle
Sally Grace Cagle is the associate editor of "inRegister" magazine, highlighting the very best of Baton Rouge by covering topics like interior design, philanthropy, style and much more. She has been with the publication since 2023, when she began as an editorial intern.

