Sister, Sister: Sorority recruitment looks for each round
Whether excited, nervous or a combination of both, the perfect outfit can help a potential new member feel confident when walking into each sorority house during recruitment. After all, the process is all about personality, and there’s no better way to communicate that than through personal style.
Current LSU sorority girls, Wesley Angers, Rosemary Nolan and Evangeline Dennis model pieces from local boutiques at Lod Cook, providing outfit inspiration for each exciting round.
Sisterhood
Left:
Elliat “Matila” mini dress, $238, Hemline Towne Center
Marc Fisher “Dennie” strappy heels, $120, Head Over Heels
Center:
Simkhai “Kendall” button-front dress, $375, NK Boutique
Beach “Moorea” platforms, $60, Head Over Heels
Right:
TCEC “Tuminello” dress, $74, Head Over Heels
Schutz “Khari” platforms, $178, Chatta Box
Philanthropy
Left:
Day+Moon “Bergeron” mini skort, $58, Head Over Heels
Tory Burch “Phoenix” sneakers, $228, NK Boutique
Center:
Amanda Uprichard “Perth” tweed mini skirt, $172, Chatta Box
Seychelles “Paris” sandals, $80, Head Over Heels
Right:
Cinq à Sept “Marie” skort, $325, NK Boutique
Sandals, Model’s own
Preference
Left:
Day+Moon “Crockett” dress, $78, Head Over Heels
Coconuts “Lilly” heeled sandals, $75, Head Over Heels
Right:
Katie May “Priscilla” dress, $369, Hemline Towne Center
Sam Edelman “Danielle” Heels
Leo Lin “Rosalie” floral bustier mini dress, $895, Chatta Box
This story was originally published by inRegister on Aug. 1. To keep up with inRegister, subscribe to the free inRegister@Home e-newsletter here.
