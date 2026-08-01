Grab accessories from these Baton Rouge shops to complete your ensemble

In Louisiana, any tailgate, sporting event or post-game party is worth dressing up for.

For Tiger gamedays, you can’t go wrong with purple and gold, but we know for some fans, more is more. Want to show your Tiger pride this season? We scoured local shops to curate a collection of game-ready accessories fit for any fan who wants to wear their stripes—or sporty ballcaps or flashy tassel earrings.

- Advertisement -

This article was originally published in 225 Magazine’s 2026 Tiger Pride edition.