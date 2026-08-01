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LSU Layflat

Grab accessories from these Baton Rouge shops to complete your ensemble

By
Catherine Clement
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Photography by Collin Richie

In Louisiana, any tailgate, sporting event or post-game party is worth dressing up for.

For Tiger gamedays, you can’t go wrong with purple and gold, but we know for some fans, more is more. Want to show your Tiger pride this season? We scoured local shops to curate a collection of game-ready accessories fit for any fan who wants to wear their stripes—or sporty ballcaps or flashy tassel earrings.

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This article was originally published in 225 Magazine’s 2026 Tiger Pride edition.

Catherine Clement
By Catherine Clement
Catherine moved to Baton Rouge from her hometown after college, and she loves learning and writing about the people that make this city so unique. She also loves live music of any kind, so you can often find her planning for her next concert or having a good time with friends at the Texas Club—even though she doesn’t like country music.

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