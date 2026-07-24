Flower power: floral prints and motifs to end summer with a bloom

The cabbage rose prints reminiscent of Grandma’s house may make you shy away from floral prints. But these modern (and even retro-inspired) prints and pieces might make you rethink adding the feminine motif to your wardrobe and home.

Cropping up in fabrics, wallpapers, dishes and décor, it’s a trend that welcomes both the green-thumbed and their opposites. So consider incorporating the summer trend and turning your home and closet into a faux-flower field, ideal for frolicking.

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This story was originally published by inRegister on July 13. To keep up with inRegister, subscribe to the free inRegister@Home e-newsletter here.