Closet organization tips for a seamless sweater weather transition

Fall is here. And while the warm days are still lingering, sweater weather is on the horizon. Now is the ideal time to refresh your closet and trade the sundresses and sandals for cashmere and boots.

Get started with these tips from Martha-Carol Stewart, CEO of Chaos Organizing and co-author of Organizing Southern Chaos.

Start with a clean slate.

The first step to transitioning from your summer wardrobe to fall and winter is to cull, Stewart says. Go piece by piece and decide what you will keep, toss and donate.

Stewart’s policy for tossing or donating clothing is: “If you haven’t worn it in a year, it’s time to go. Holes or stained? Bye-bye! Own multiples of the same item (probably because you couldn’t find it when you needed it)? Bless someone else! Just keep passing over that item because it doesn’t fit right? See ya later.”

A common mistake Stewart sees in Louisiana is that many people pack away too much clothing. “We wear so much of our closet year-round,” she says. “Focus on putting away items that you absolutely know you won’t wear in fall or winter, such as swimwear or beachwear or fabrics that are too light, such as linen or gauze.”

Create designated spaces for winter heavyweights

Space in your primary closet is valuable real estate, so sticking to simplicity is the best strategy. Stewart advises keeping bulky coats and jackets in a coat closet or hall closet, freeing up your everyday space for the pieces you reach for most.

As for coats, they should be hung on wooden hangers made to withstand heavy items. Sweaters should be folded, not hung, to maintain their shape.

“Fabric bins with clear fronts are a great way to store them if you do not have drawer space. This keeps large stacks of sweaters from falling over,” Stewart says.

At the entryway, a freestanding boot rack set on a waterproof tray keeps all-weather boots organized and helps prevent creasing or sagging. Nearby bins make it easy to corral hats, gloves and scarves all winter long. “As you walk in your back door, the items go into their respective bin, and they are ready to go when leaving the next day,” Stewart says. Make sure the bin has a smooth texture so it doesn’t snag any delicate knits.

Clear the way

Stewart says 45- to 65-qt. clear bins or stackable fabric bins with clear fronts are a must-have for a seamless seasonal wardrobe transition. Keeping them at the top of your closet allows you to swap clothes without having to find a place to keep the items.

“Your closet drawer can hold swimsuits and cover-ups (or summer pjs) in the summer, while storing sweaters or sweatshirts (or winter pjs) in the winter,” she explains. “When it’s time to transition your closet, simply swap the drawer and the bin.”

No room at the top of your closet? An under-the-bed bin works just as well, Stewart says. Before storing, items should be freshly washed and dried. Include cedar blocks in each bin to keep out pests and odors.

The power of groups

Grouping clothes by category and color makes finding clothes simple and efficient. Stewart recommends the following general categories for women: sleeveless blouses, short-sleeve blouses, long-sleeve blouses, silks, blazers, jackets, leisure wear, pants and jeans. Items are grouped and then arranged by color.

“I keep cocktail dresses and formals separate from my everyday work dresses,” she says. “And LSU gameday has its own section, of course!”

Don’t overcomplicate your categories, and keep the items you wear the most within easy reach. The same applies to the kids.

“As a working mom of two, mornings were rushed,” Stewart says. “To ease the strain, I used hanging shelves in my kids’ closets. Each shelf held clothes for that day (socks and underwear included). On Sundays, we would load the shelves for the week, making mornings go much smoother.”

