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Baton Rouge-born designer collabs with Old Navy for a bold collection

By
Olivia Deffes
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Award-winning fashion designer and 225 area native Christopher John Rogers has released a new line in collaboration with retailer Old Navy.

The collection, which dropped last week, features the designer’s signature elements, like bright colors, fun silhouettes and funky patterns. While some pieces of the limited-edition drop are already sold out on Old Navy’s website, several items are still available.

Rogers burst onto the fashion scene after moving to Brooklyn in his 20s. Since then, he has released high-fashion collections and has become known for his eclectic pieces, which use vibrant hues and patterns like stripes and polka dots. His work has been worn by plenty of celebs over the years from Cardi B and Zendaya to Kamala Harris and Zendaya.

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His most recent partnership with Old Navy gives his fans a chance to sport his designs at modest price points. Shop vibrant tees, utility denim, striped one-piece swimsuits and more online. Items can also be shopped at select stores across the country, though only one location in Rogers’ native state is stocking the line: the Elmwood Shopping Center location in Harahan.

Read more about Christopher John Rogers’ rise to fashion fame here and here in stories from 225’s sister publication, inRegister.

Olivia Deffes
By Olivia Deffes
Olivia Deffes started with "225" as an intern during her senior year at LSU, polishing off her part-time gig with her first-ever cover story on Garth Brooks' iconic visit to Tiger Stadium. After graduating, she took a 10-day summer break before starting full time with the magazine as its digital staff writer before taking on the role of digital editor, and now, managing editor. Besides being a journalist, she's a self-proclaimed sweet treat enthusiast and One Direction historian. Find her hunting down celeb interviews, perfecting our social media pages or gabbing about Harry Styles.

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