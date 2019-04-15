Which design trends should you watch out for in the Capital Region?

RAISE THE ROOF
In nearby large Southern cities like New Orleans and Austin, rooftop pools are all the rage. Their modern and urban designs bring an instant luxurious feel to a building, not to mention the terraces offer sweeping views of the cityscape. And over the last decade, the trend has made its way to the Capital Region, too. Apartment complexes and hotels increasingly are offering this amenity. Here are some rooftop pools we want to lounge by around town.
Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center
201 Lafayette St.
L’Auberge Casino & Hotel
777 L’Auberge Ave.
525 Lafayette
525 Lafayette St.
The Commerce Building
333 Laurel St.
The Heron Downtown
625 Convention St.
MAGIC CARPET
How to use stylish rugs as game changers for your space
Long gone are the days of buying a basic rug from the store to hide your floor and hoping it will pair well with the room. Today, designers and decor enthusiasts pick rugs with purpose. Whether you want to disguise or highlight an area of the space, here are some tricks for upgrading your floor with a decorative rug.
Go monochrome: Keep it cool and simple by sticking to one color. Create a calming environment using all-blue decor or a cheery atmosphere with all yellow. Find contemporary shag and custom rugs at The Rug Store.
Tell a story: Convey a Western or bohemian feel with a cowhide or a modern vibe with a geometric printed rug. Find everything from Southwestern to traditional Persian rugs at Haghighi’s Persian Rug Gallery.
Make a statement: Rugs with bold patterns, vibrant colors and lush textures will bring life to a dull room. Find unique pieces by indie artisans online, hunt for vintage textiles at local antique shops, or scout for something unexpected at markets during your next international trip.
FLOOR FINDS
What tile designs are trending now
As children, we were taught to keep our chins up and eyes forward. But what about when you have stunning floral and star designs on the ground below? Doesn’t that call for an exception?
We asked local tile shop Stafford Tile & Stone about some of the most popular tile designs trending now. Before retiling your old bathroom floor, consider one of these fresh styles to revamp your space. staffordtile.com
This article was originally published in the 225 Extra: 2019 Spaces & Places issue. Click here to read more articles from this issue.
