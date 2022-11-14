Should you decorate for the holidays while your home is on the market? sponsored by Town and Parish Realty

Selling your home during the holidays doesn’t mean you can’t decorate and celebrate! Holiday decorating can make your home more attractive to buyers, but keep the decor simple. Remember, this is where less is more comes into play. You want the buyers to see your home, not just your beautiful decor.

Give buyers an idea

Putting up your tree is fun and can be a bonus when buyers come to look. Buyers often wonder where the Christmas Tree will go; now they can see how it enhances the space. Consider having a professional tree decorator put up your tree this year. The handmade ornaments you typically use are special to you, but a professionally decorated tree will stand out beautifully when prospective buyers are touring.

We do suggest that you do not have wrapped presents under the tree.