Customize jewelry with Whimsy Gems’ Thursday pop-ups at NK Boutique

Customizable charm jewelry is so in right now. And local shop NK Boutique is getting in on the trend by welcoming mobile jewelry biz Whimsy Gems into its space with a weekly pop-up.

To the left of the register at NK Boutique’s Corporate Boulevard location, customers can find Whimsy Gems owner Bailey Jane Overland set up every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a plethora of charms, chains, scarves, bracelets and other accessories that can be modified. Overland even offers after-hours private parties on Thursday evenings from 5 to 7 p.m., during which customers can both shop her brand and shop NK Boutique’s offerings.

Inside Whimsy Gems’ space, customers will be greeted by Overland herself, along with hundreds upon hundreds of charms in every size and shape. The enclosed area was previously used for mahjong lessons, and Overland says it’s all the space she needs to set up her wares. Just like her product options, the space has been fully customized with a Whimsy Gems neon sign, glass canisters of candy, a shimmering wall backdrop and lots and lots of pops of pink (it’s Overland’s favorite color, after all).

“Everything in here you can put a charm on and make your own,” Overland says.

If customers are overwhelmed by all the possibilities, Overland helps out by asking them about themselves. She starts by gauging what kind of jewelry the customer likes to wear and for what occasions. Then she picks out charms based on hobbies, birthstones, initials or something that’s sentimental. The result is a piece, or multiple pieces, that is one of a kind.

“I’m creating something new every day that I’ve never created before,” Overland says. “And then it gives me ideas for other creations. I love it.”

The two businesses first joined forces when Overland held a pop-up at NK Boutique’s St. Francisville location. NK Boutique owner Anna Katherine Gladden says premade charm pieces had already been selling well at her stores, so she wanted to bring in a customizable experience for her customers.

“Not only did Bailey have a great selection of quality pieces that were well priced, but she made the experience fun by personalizing each piece for every customer,” Gladden says about her first event with Overland. “It was a total success.”

After that, Gladden mentioned the idea of a collaboration between Whimsy Gems and NK Boutique to Overland. From there, everything seemed to fall into place, says Gladden. Whimsy Gems seemed like a perfect fit for her shop, and Overland was excited to move her inventory from her kitchen table into a more permanent space.

“[Anna Katherine] was like, ‘I want you here. I want this to work.’ And really, that’s how it came to be. I ended up here, and I can’t thank her enough, because it’s just a dream team situation,” Overland says.

Though Overland is only able to man her space on Thursdays, she will have premade charm jewelry that customers can shop anytime she’s not at NK Boutique. She will also host private parties on Thursdays after the boutique closes. In addition to making their own pieces, private party attendees can enjoy treats, Champagne and 20% off NK Boutique purchases.

Overland launched Whimsy Gems in August 2024 after her mother passed away. Looking for a way to ease her pain, she began making charm jewelry. After receiving positive feedback on her first few designs, her hobby turned passion became a new business. She began popping up at Capital Region shops, hosting private parties and taking custom orders.

Since then, Overland says she’s always reading up on articles about jewelry and chasing trends to ensure that Whimsy Gems has the latest styles. Right now, she says she’s loving turquoise, brushed gold and Swarovski crystal necklaces.

She stocks a variety of chains from beaded strands to two-tone necklaces, and about 400 charms in the shapes of hearts, stars, fish, potato chip bags, crosses and so much more. Her products are gold-filled, gold-plated, waterproof or tarnish-free.

“If I stay evolving with what’s coming in and up and coming, then I think that’s why it’s continued to grow and at such a fast pace in just a year,” Overland says.

Whimsy Gems will be at NK Boutique every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Customers can stop in to customize pieces or schedule an appointment with Overland during her shop hours. Overland says the best way to reach her is through her biz’s Instagram. NK Boutique is at 7474 Corporate Blvd.