A countertop brand by a former Saints player is outfitting hotels, apartments and more in New Orleans and Baton Rouge

A winning mindset has spelled success for Glenn Foster Jr., a former New Orleans Saints defensive end turned entrepreneur. Just a few years off the football field, Foster, 31, has jumpstarted a career in general contracting, real estate development and small business ownership. Most recently, Foster and his wife Pam have turned SLAG, their granite countertop company with roots in Baton Rouge, into a luxury brand offering much more than just stone.

Southern Louisiana Granite—or SLAG—began as a granite countertop installation company with a showroom on Greenwell Springs Road, after Foster stepped into the Baton Rouge market to remodel homes following the 2016 flood.

Today, with a new storefront in one of the most desirable areas of New Orleans, SLAG has evolved into a luxury lifestyle brand offering not only stonework, tile, flooring, cabinets and hardware but a “luxurious, upscale, freaking futuristic energy,” Foster says. “It’s a whole new world that we’ve brought to the granite industry. I think that what we’ve created on Magazine Street in New Orleans is an iconic space that can compete on a global scale.”