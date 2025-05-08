The Corbel expands its offerings to include interior design services with sister-in-law duo

Don and Susan Charlet have made a name for themselves in St. Francisville, creating everything from women’s and men’s clothing stores in Barlow and Deyo Supply Company to a home store in The Corbel. Now, with the help of their daughter, Mallory Vascocu, and their daughter-in-law, Lauren Charlet, they are offering full interior design services as The Corbel Interiors.

“I have always envisioned myself coming to work for my family’s business doing some aspect of interior design,” Mallory explains. “But it’s surreal! I’m still in shock that I’m getting such an incredible opportunity to start something that has always been a goal of mine.”

With Mallory and Lauren being friends their entire lives, they say getting to work with each other is amazing. “Our styles are very in sync, but we have different strengths, which I think is the key to making a great team,” Mallory says. “We work really well together and balance each other out in the best ways,” Lauren adds. “She is the yin to my yang. We are going to have so much fun!”

The new interior design services will allow The Corbel to go a step further with its clients. “Not only are we sourcing one-of-a-kind antiques for their homes, but now we are able to completely design them,” Lauren says, noting that the team can take projects from concept to building to finishing touches. “I really believe this was exactly what The Corbel needed to add to its repertoire to be complete.”

The group can’t wait to see what the future holds and how the new offering will expand their family’s flourishing businesses.

