Cloth face coverings for every occasion, from summer to fall

“My mask protects you, and your mask protects me,” Gov. John Bel Edwards wrote in an Instagram post in late May.

This is also the thinking behind the CDC’s recommendation that everyone wear a face covering when leaving home.

To be clear: Wearing a nonmedical mask doesn’t guarantee you protection from COVID-19. But it may help prevent the spread from those who unknowingly have the virus when they talk, sneeze, cough or laugh.

And given that those infected with the coronavirus can spread it days before their symptoms ever appear—and that many with the virus may never show symptoms at all—masks are one way to help flatten the curve.

“If everyone wears a cloth face covering when out in public, such as going to the grocery store, the risk of exposure to [COVID-19] can be reduced for the community,” according to the CDC’s official guidelines.

As Baton Rouge continues its phased reopening, here’s how to slow the spread in style.

Styled by Elle Marie | Photos by Kristin Selle

How to properly wear a mask

The CDC’s guidelines say:

1. Make sure it fits right. Your nose and mouth should be fully covered.

2. It should be snug—but not so tight you can’t breathe. Your mask shouldn’t have gaps or slip off your face. But if you have difficulty breathing, opt for a different fit or material.

3. Wash after use. Clean in the washing machine or by hand using a bleach or disinfecting solution. Dry completely before wearing.