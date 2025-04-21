Celebrate Earth Day with a sustainable style swap by The Hope Shop this weekend

Spring cleaning season is upon us, which means it’s the perfect time to purge your closet of the many items you swear you’ll wear, but rarely do. And one man’s trash is another man’s treasure, so give them new life with The Hope Shop’s Earth Day Clothing Swap, happening Saturday, April 26, from 10:30 a.m. until noon.

Tickets are on sale now, and with the purchase of a VIP ticket, you can shop the items 30 minutes before general admission.

The Hope Shop is also now taking donations of new and gently used men’s and women’s clothing, handbags, jewelry, accessories and shoes.

