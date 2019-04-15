Build a gallery wall with pieces by emerging local artists

Baton Rouge is jam-packed with fresh talent. Make a quick stroll through local arts markets—or take a scroll through Instagram—and you’ll find plenty of new faces selling their pieces.

With so much local art to choose from, a gallery wall of Louisiana finds might be the perfect solution to showcase all the reasons you love living here. After all, where else are you going to get a blue and purple watercolor alligator?

Hover over the image to read about each artist.

This article was originally published in the 225 Extra: 2019 Spaces & Places issue. Click here to read more articles from this issue.