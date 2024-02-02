What to bring to your Mardi Gras parties

We’re all ready to get the Mardi Gras parties started, but there are a few must-have items to pick up before the festivities. These accessories and gifts from local stores are sure to turn heads along the parade route.

Throw on the hat, sunglasses or scarf (or all three) with any outfit to instantly look more festive. Grab a pack of custom Mardi Gras cups from The Keeping Room or a soy candle from The Sanctuary for the hostess (or yourself). Hover over the image below to get all the details on these Mardi party essentials.

This story originally appeared in inRegister. To keep up with inRegister, subscribe to the free inRegister@Home e-newsletter here.