Brighton up

Age: 27

Here: Baton Rouge resident and University High graduate

There: Digital influencer and lifestyle blogger at BrightonTheDay.com

What brought you to Dallas?

I went to the University of Texas, so [Dallas] is where most of my network was. I was in Houston working in oil and gas for PricewaterhouseCoopers, and I was so miserable. I knew I wanted to quit. My lease in Houston was almost up, and I went to a function in Dallas, and while I was in Dallas I had such a great time. I was reminded that it was the place I knew the most amount of people, where most of my friends were.

What do you do there?

As a digital influencer and lifestyle blogger, I try to brighten people’s days, as cliché as that sounds. In the past, my main focus has been to help women who are super busy shop and put together outfits. That’s how I built my business. Now, I’ve branched more into lifestyle blogging.

What do you love most about Dallas?

I love the energy here. There are people from all over the nation and world, who are excited about doing big and awesome things. I love being around that.

Why did you start your blog?

I started my blog to help my mom with her business [Dee Keller shoe designs] and because I was curious about this whole computer science world. The two kind of came together at the same time. I was building my blog while I was studying for the CPA, so it had a little momentum when I started to work [for PricewaterhouseCoopers].

What’s a typical day like for a lifestyle blogger?

There’s not really a typical day. It’s just plowing through my to-do list. Twice a week are content creation days, but otherwise I’m just trying to get my inbox to fewer than 100. A lot of my time is spent managing other people.

Where do you draw your inspiration from when choosing topics to cover on your blog?

It comes from my readers, conversations in day-to-day life and my own struggles and personal life. The refining process is taking that and delivering a piece of content that’s going to add value to someone’s life.

What advice would you give to people wanting to start their own blog?

Don’t do it for numbers. Don’t do it for money, and don’t do it to be famous. Because you won’t make it if that’s why you are doing it. Always think about how are you serving the world. How are you creating value? Are you doing this to glorify yourself, or are you truly doing this to inspire someone else and help other people?

Where did you get your sense of style?

My mom; hands down. Simple, classic, feminine, a little spunky and sometimes trendy, but not too crazy and out there to where you’d have to wonder if you can pull it off.

What’s your favorite evergreen fashion tip?

Accessories are what really complete a look. You don’t really have to have anything crazy going on with your outfit. You can really dress it up with a funky accessory to be your statement.

What do you miss most about Baton Rouge?

My family. And I kind of miss being known a little bit. It sounds kind of weird because I feel like I am known here, but it’s different. I do miss that feeling of running into my high school friend’s aunt’s cousin’s mother. You can really only have that feeling in the town where you grew up.

What is essential for you to do when you come back home and visit?

Oh my gosh—Calvin’s chicken salad and Inga’s.

This article was originally published in the May 2017 issue of 225 Magazine.