Breezy fabrics and colorful prints are the perfect summer uniform

What is it about summertime that makes us want to spend more time outdoors? Despite the stifling heat, the sunshine still seems to lure us outside.
Maybe it’s the promise of the season’s sweetest rewards—a bright red snoball melting down your fingers; an enticing, sparkling blue pool; and evenings spent grilling with family and friends. Or maybe it’s been about the summer wardrobe all along. ’Tis the season of less-is-more, and the bolder the better.
Whatever the reason, seize the chance to dress the part and enjoy these fleeting, strangely magical days while you can. Before you know it, you’ll blink, and the season will be over.
Styling: Elle Marie
Photography: Jordan Hefler
Hair: CeKeisha Williams
Makeup: Katrina Liza
Model: Taylor Floyd
Location: The Heron Downtown
Sage The Label “Layla” top, $68
Sage The Label “Keep Her Wild” shorts, $64
Layered necklace, $28. Belt, $14
From Moxi Boutique
Stone studs, $18
From Bella Bella
Lush jumpsuit, $68
Necklace, $28
Arrow earrings, $24
42 Gold “Linx” heels, $130.
From Bella Bella
Two-way medium round satchel shoulder bag, $35
From J.Valiz & Accessories
BuddyLove maxi kaftan, $90
Stone studs, $18
From Bella Bella
Toms “Riley” shades, $175
From Smarter Eyewear
See more photos from this style shoot in our gallery below:
This article was originally published in the July 2019 issue of 225 Magazine.
