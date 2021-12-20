Baton Rouge retailers see easing supply shortages heading into 2022

Supply delays and shortages have plagued retailers and their suppliers since this summer, but those issues could be easing a bit for some Baton Rouge stores, and could get even better after the holidays.

Royal Standard had begun receiving products weekly again, says sales lead Billie Turner, and the store was fully stocked as of last week.

“I haven’t heard what has changed as far as why we’re getting it on time,” she says, “but I’m so grateful we are.”