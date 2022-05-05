What attendees wore to the Baton Rouge Fashion Experience

THE ’FIT

All-in-one hoodie (a GPU Terminal original) with detachable hood and large zipper pouches on the sleeves. The glasses were a gift from her husband.

HER STYLE

“Edgy, trendy—and that’s about it.” And of course, she loves stunting in her son’s creations.

Brennan ‘Bsmoke’ Williams

Williams, 20, is an artist and graphic designer from New Iberia. He sits on the Project Innovate Studios committee and designed the event’s flyers. He enjoys painting and tattoo art.

THE ’FIT

Coat from ASOS with custom graphics he painted himself; custom Nike Reaper Dunks by Los Angeles artist Warren Lora, worn out from skating and patched with his own designs. The rest was thrifted.

HIS STYLE

Williams loves to skate, so he favors rugged clothing that can stand up to hard wear. He draws heavy inspiration from street style.

Emma Kerwin

Kerwin is a 20-year-old studio art student at LSU, cashier at Private Stock and Baton Rouge native. She says she’s been watching Project Innovate Studios grow from the very beginning.

THE ’FIT

Platform shoes courtesy her mom; thrifted carpenter pants, corset and shirt; headphones by Sennheiser; handmade bracelets. The knuckle duster earrings were a gift from a friend, and the bag is a converted Supreme bucket hat (her own work).

HER STYLE

“It’s a lot of random stuff,” she says. She’s an avid thrift-hound and “a shameless Instagram shopper.”

Shelton Rees

Rees, 22, originally hails from the New Orleans West Bank, graduated from LSU in fashion merchandising and works at Sneaker Politics.

THE ’FIT

Shirt from Kapital, jeans from WHO DECIDES WAR and slides from Suicoke.

HIS STYLE

Rees favors pieces that display attention to detail and quality craftsmanship—and, of course, a dose of maximalist flair.

Jennifer Andalib

Andalib, 20, studies French at LSU and is an artist and musician. She also works as a caretaker for a young girl with autism.

THE ’FIT

The top was a loan from her friend Emma Kerwin (pictured left) and the rose-gold necklace was a gift from her friends. The skirt was from +234 (one of the designers featured in the fashion show). “We were going for a schoolgirl theme,” she says.

HER STYLE

“I don’t feel like it’s as fully developed as I want it to be … But I’ve been loving looser clothes and styles; it’s just easier to work with,” she says. She tends to match her color palettes to her current hair color, drawing from knowledge of complementary shades that she’s developed through her work in visual art.

