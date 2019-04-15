Artvark Ltd. owner and designer shares her shopping and decorating tips

Claire Major redecorated her house five times before realizing it was something she should do professionally.

She began collecting one-of-a-kind furniture and decor, and it wasn’t long before her collection outgrew her Baton Rouge home. So she opened the doors to her vintage and decor shop, Artvark Ltd., back in 2011. She became known around town for her eclectic pairings of colorful midcentury modern decor with reupholstered vintage pieces.

She closed the store in its most recent location on Jefferson Highway last month. Now, she’s focusing on her personal art and various design projects for clients. You’ll still be able to catch her by appointment at her soon-to-open warehouse on Balis Drive or popping up during special events.

Between client visits and packing up her shop, Major has had a busy spring. But we managed to sit down with her to pick her brain about the ins and outs of shopping for and styling a room.

BALANCE IS KEY

For Major, design goes beyond what meets the eye. It’s about emotion. When she walks into a room, a feeling engulfs her immediately.

“I can feel whether it’s balanced or whether it gives me a peaceful feeling,” she says. “It’s a feeling that I almost physically get—like, my body kind of leans to the direction of the weight.”

Once Major senses that a room she’s designing is “crooked,” she won’t stop rearranging it. She’ll toy with color, mass and texture until it is balanced.

“Anytime I’m in a home, I always stay overtime, because it has to be perfect,” Major says. “My goal is to give people a peaceful respite to live in and to have their family and friends visit.”

IN WITH THE OLD AND IN WITH THE NEW

Wondering whether to go with antique or modern furnishings? Major says you don’t have to choose. “No matter how traditional you may be, you should have some contemporary pieces. And no matter how contemporary you may be, you should have some traditional pieces.”

For vintage, she recommends local estate sales, for which you can sign up for notifications online and browse photos. Estatesales.net is her go-to site. Major also plans to visit the Round Top Antiques Fair in Texas this year. The massive fair is open to the public and includes miles of vendors.

Looking for eccentric pieces from new sellers, she scans pieces for novelty, aesthetics and functionality. She is inspired by designers like Nate Berkus, who incorporates sentimental pieces in contemporary rooms.

IT’S ALL ABOUT ART

The “art” in Artvark illustrates the emphasis Major places on artwork when designing. She has been an art collector and self-proclaimed “budding artist” for 30 years. For her, the type of art is far less important than simply making sure it’s included in a room.

“I don’t care if it’s a poster, a photograph, a print or whatever—as long as you have art,” she says. “It just gives a place soul and character. That’s where I like to add my color a lot of times.”

When Major is scouring estate sales, nothing quite excites her like finding a good art collection.

This article was originally published in the 225 Extra: 2019 Spaces & Places issue. Click here to read more articles from this issue.