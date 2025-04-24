The art of the hunt: Expert tips for estate sale shopping

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. And there’s no better time to shop secondhand for home décor and furnishings than during the spring cleaning season.

Whether you’re combing through estate sales or browsing upscale consignment boutiques, Pamela Dixon Clark, a seasoned secondhand stylist and owner of Bloomingdeals Fine Consignments, shares her secrets for sourcing timeless, valuable pieces to elevate any area of your home.

Here are Clark’s tips on making the most of the hunt for secondhand treasures.

Sweat the details.

When an item speaks to you, take a closer look at it. Try to identify the material, maker and approximate date of manufacture to determine the overall quality of the piece. “Don’t be impulsive and buy something just because it’s a good price,” Clark advises.

Solid materials like wood, brass, iron and glass indicate an older, well-made item. “That saying, ‘they don’t make things like they used to,’ is 100% true,” she says. And even if it isn’t an antique, solid materials are more likely to retain their value, she adds.

Skip the fabrics.

Clark advises using caution when purchasing upholstery and textiles at estate sales. If you need that throw pillow or those drapes, avoid trendy colors or patterns because, more so than furniture or décor, fabrics quickly date themselves. “I say no fabrics unless it is neutral or has a timeless design,” Clark says. “Reupholstering is expensive, so it’s best to avoid trendy upholstered pieces that may look dated in a few years.”

Measure twice, buy once.

For large furniture purchases like a dining table or sofa, it’s important to know what you want and the space you have. Calculate your minimum and maximum measurements before going shopping, Clark advises. Giving yourself a range or even honing in on the exact size you need will make it easier to say “yes” or “no” as you shop. “And always carry a lightweight tape measure in your purse when furniture shopping,” she adds.

Accessorize to personalize.

The easiest way to elevate any room? “Hands down, it’s accessories,” Clark says. “Whether it’s a quirky piece of art or a fabulous sculpture on a coffee table.” Estate sales and consignment shops are the perfect place to find unique accessories for shelves, tables, buffets and walls. But don’t try to fill every nook and cranny in one weekend. Curating a collection of items representing your unique style and personality will take time.

Have fun!

It’s easy to get caught up in the frenzy of an estate sale, especially when there’s a long line or even ticketed entry. Take a breath and accept that if it’s meant to be, it will be, Clark encourages. In the moment, it may feel like you have to have it. But especially with large furniture purchases, it’s important to step back momentarily.

“I ask myself, ‘Would I buy this at regular price?’ And if it’s perfect for the spot I have in mind, I’ll make a plan and go on the very last day, and if it’s meant to be, it’s there. And if it’s not, it’s not,” Clark notes.

Take your time and treat the first few estate sales as learning experiences without rushing to buy. Save some time by looking at items online beforehand—Clark recommends browsing estatesales.net—to get a sense of the style and quality available, as well as mapping out a game plan for making a day of estate sale shopping. And lastly, don’t be afraid to wait until the last day of a sale, when many items might still be available and potentially discounted.

