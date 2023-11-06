Baton Rouge-based floral boutique Forage Floral has bought a new building on Government Street with plans of expansion.

Meredith Cooper, who founded Forage Floral Co. in 2018, has operated her business out of a suite in a shopping center on Government Street, near the Jefferson Highway intersection, since October of 2021. She’s been sharing the 750-square-foot space with local candle rental company, Truly Haute, which she says will take over the lease in the shopping center when she moves out.

Her business has significantly grown, with revenues doubling last year, she says. The new space—roughly 1,400 square feet—will allow her to complete floral design work that she currently has to do onsite for events.

“I don’t think we’ll ever be a traditional flower and gift shop,” she says. “I hope to do some more pop-up days allowing walk-in business.”

Cooper, an ICU nurse by trade, says she’s been looking for a new location for her business for the past year and was drawn to keep her business in the Mid City area.

“I’m super passionate about Baton Rouge as a city, and I love the Mid City area,” she says. “We like the funky vibe of Government Street.”

Cooper purchased the property through her business for $292,000 from Bret and Natalia Matson. Elliott Scroggs with Lee & Associates represented Cooper in the deal, while Jacob Loveland with Elifin Realty represented the seller.

This story originally appeared in a Nov. 6 issue of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.