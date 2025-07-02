A guide to libraries in greater Baton Rouge

Award-winning facilities. A collection of more than 2 million items. Hundreds of regular programs and events.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Library (EBRPL) is an almost limitless resource for local readers. And it draws 301,029 of them—the highest number of active cardholders of any library system in the state. But there’s so much more to the library than cardholders may realize.

We spoke with Assistant Library Director Mary Stein for intel on some of the gems within the system’s catalog. Here’s what she pointed us to.

Check this out

Beyond books spanning every genre, borrow items like:

• Portable Wi-Fi hot spots

• Arduino kits for coding and robotics

• Microscopes and telescopes

• Blood pressure monitors

• Ukuleles and floor pianos

• Cleanup kits for neighborhood events

Extra bandwidth

The library’s digital offerings are chock-full of valuable tools like:

• Weekly music downloads via Freegal Music

• Streaming of documentaries and performing arts with Medici.tv and Kanopy

• Global news in multiple languages through PressReader

• E-books, audiobooks and craft tutorials from Libby

• Global recipes and cultural insights from AtoZ World Food

• BiblioBoard tools and services for self-published authors

Secret services

Makers, creators, job seekers and lifelong learners can access:

• 3D printing

• Cricut machines

• Career coaching, job fairs, LinkedIn Learning and Data Axle services

• Workshops on robotics and art

• Genealogy research, classes and ancestry services

• Outdoor terraces with greenery and seating

This must be the place

EBRPL branches are hubs for public gatherings, having hosted the Baton Rouge Maker Faire, Mid City Micro-Con and Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival; Lego sessions and STEAM and coding courses for kids; and fitness and wellness activities from tai chi to armchair yoga to walking clubs. Craft a culinary representation of a book at the annual Edible Book Festival. Read with pals through the One Book One Community series, inviting participants to simultaneously explore the same read. Earn passport stamps through the Linder Challenge, a new initiative that encourages families to visit and check out a book at every branch in the parish. Those who complete the challenge receive medals or certificates.

Book sales gone viral

Score hardcover books for $1 and small paperbacks for 25 cents at the wildly popular monthly sales at the EBRPL’s Recycled Reads facility at 3434 North Blvd. The library receives thousands of gifted books each week, and when there are surplus copies—from older books to bestsellers—it puts them up for grabs on the last Saturday of each month. Rummage through gently used books, DVDs, CDs, puzzles and even artwork. Bring cash, and come early. The event is so popular that purchases are limited to $40 per person, and drivers are sometimes directed to overflow parking. All proceeds support EBRPL’s programs.

Celeb author face time

Lee Hawkins, Jodi Picoult, Dan Heath and other bestselling writers have graced the screens of local library patrons thanks to the Virtual Author Talks series. Interactive discussions, accessible to library systems around the U.S., feature authors for all ages. Submit questions via a moderator during the live shows, or tune in on demand to episodes from the archives.

DIGITS

15

Number of EBRPL branches. The South Branch Library, pictured, debuted in March, fully funded through savings from EBRPL’s 10-year dedicated property tax. Up next: the Scotlandville Branch Library renovation. Another pay-as-you-go project supported by the tax, the 24,226-square-foot expanded library is expected to be completed next year.

$48.14 million

EBRPL’s annual budget if voters approve Mayor Sid Edwards’ “Thrive! Baton Rouge” plan on the Nov. 15 ballot. If passed, the library’s new millage rate would be 8.3 mills, down from 11.1 mills. The remaining 2.8 mills would be rededicated to the city-parish general fund. EBRPL Director Katrina Stokes told Daily Report this spring she’s satisfied with the deal but that capital improvement projects might be “slowed.” Learn more and get updates at ebrpl.com/about/library-millage-proposals.

Branching out

Beyond EBRPL, the Capital Region has about 25 libraries:

Ascension Parish Library

Partake in yoga sessions, fraud prevention workshops, and tea and crafting sessions.

Iberville Parish Library

At eight locations from Plaquemine to Maringouin, sign the kiddos up for beginner crochet, cupcake decorating classes or Move-N-Play Storytime.

Livingston Parish Library

At branches from Hammond to Denham Springs, bring home seeds to start a garden, attend bilingual story times or sign up for Cultural Passes.

Pointe Coupee Parish Library

New Roads, Innis, Morganza, Rougon and Livonia branches bring book clubs, magic shows and a new Historical Materials Collection.

West Baton Rouge Parish Library System

Port Allen and Brusly boast homeschool hangouts and therapy dog visits.

West Feliciana Parish Library

Find yoga classes, Spanish clubs, mahjong, Dungeons & Dragons and ukulele in St. Francisville.

This article was originally published in the July 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.