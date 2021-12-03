The ‘225’ team shares its ideas for local gifts this holiday season

“I’ve been putting together packages of Louisiana food gifts for my family, with French Truck Coffee and lots of goodies from Red Stick Spice Co. I’m a big fan of Basic Bee honey (especially love its honey cubes!), and these bitty jars of flavored honey are just the thing to complete my gift shopping. They’d also make excellent stocking stuffers.”

—Jennifer Tormo, editor

“For the holidays, I’ve been keeping my eye on The Keeping Room for gift ideas. The paper shop next to Trader Joe’s has way more than just stationery. From home decor to cocktail sets, it’s hard to not find something for everyone on your list. My top picks are two games sold at the store: “Reindeer Games” Holiday Pong Set and “Bless Your Heart” Trivia Game. I love those gifts that you can open and get the whole family involved in, and these two games are perfect. Nothing says a good time like a festive cup pong match or trivia questions that will spark some friendly competition.”

—Olivia Deffes, contributing writer

“I read a lot during the year, and I love giving my friends and family books I think they’ll enjoy. Red Stick Reads in Mid City, has a great collection of thoughtfully curated new and used books.”

—Maggie Heyn Richardson, features writer

“Cora B. Gallery‘s booth at the Local Pop Up Makers Market during White Light Night was really popping off with shoppers flipping through stacks of her colorful, circular prints of famous icons from Dolly Parton to Beyonce to David Bowie. I was able to snatch a few for friend gifts and now I’m wondering who else on my list would get a kick out of these fun portraits.”

—Benjamin Leger, managing editor

“Rodeo Boutique has graffiti nutcrackers painted by local artists Kendall Todd and Marc Fresh. I’m also eyeing the shop’s mini tinsel Christmas trees. I thought I might lean into a more earthy, neutral holiday aesthetic this year, but both of these are making the case for a display that explodes with color.”

—Jennifer Tormo, editor

“We have a lot of out-of-town family, so I love giving spice packets from Red Stick Spice. They’re easy to pack, and help add a little creativity to weeknight cooking.”

—Maggie Heyn Richardson, features writer

“I wouldn’t consider myself a candle loyalist, but EJ & Co.’s Egyptian Amber candle is a scent I keep coming back to ever since discovering it at Mid City Makers Market a few years ago. The sister duo behind the brand knows how to make soft, pleasing scents that last long after you blow out the flames, filling the room with a sense of calm that’s much needed this time of year.”

—Benjamin Leger, managing editor

