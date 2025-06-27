2025 Best of 225 Awards: Shopping & Services

Best Local Men’s Clothing Store

Carriages Fine Clothier 28.81%

Before saying there are no local fashion options for men, stop by this shop for crisp button-ups, polo shirts, comfortable game-day attire, cashmere coats, slick footwear, layerable vests and smart accessories. carriagesbr.com

Runners-up

The Backpacker 23.02%

McLavy Ltd. 16.73%

Rukus 13.71%

Harper’s Haberdashery 9.31%

Best Local Women’s Boutique

Bayou Belle Boutique 19.93%

Louisiana Saturday nights, Spanish Town Mardi Gras parade days, Sunday brunches and mornings at the Red Stick Farmers Market—locals have endless occasions to ensure they look as good as they feel. This boutique has the goods for dressing the part. bayoubelleboutique.com

Runners-up

JM Boutique 12.31%

Time Warp Boutique 12.03%

Frock Candy 10.53%

Head Over Heels 8.83%

Best Local Shop for Children & Infants

Lulu & Bean 18.36%

Scoop up high-end, personalized, and embroidered clothing and accessories for your littles from this boutique. Or, become the best gift giver at the baby shower via its stash of eco-friendly toys, books and Louisiana-themed presents. Talk about bundles of joy. luluandbeanbr.com

Runners-up

Oh Baby! 17.12%

The Royal Standard 16.29%

Olly-Olly 10.68%

Mini Macarons 10.68%

Best Hotel

Watermark Baton Rouge 35.01%

Guide out-of-town visitors toward living their best Baton Rouge lives by booking a room at this historic building transformed into a luxe hotel. Situated downtown, guests can wake up each morning to Mississippi River views, many local restaurants and bars within walking distance, and in-house eateries. watermarkbr.com

Runners-up

L’Auberge Casino Hotel 17.87%

Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel 16.41%

Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center 8.16%

Hotel Indigo Baton Rouge Downtown 7.33%

Best Local Gift Shop

The Royal Standard 33.63%

No one has to know if your gift was a last-minute buy with classy, Southern finds from this local home, fashion, holiday and gift shop. theroyalstandard.com

Runners-up

Fleurty Girl 21.65%

Baton Rouge General Gift Shop 10.76%

The Foyer 10.19%

Messengers Gifts 8.26%

Best Local Shop for Game-day Attire

Bayou Belle Boutique 24.47%

Getting dressed is half the fun of game day. Dress to kill (the opponent) with Queen of Sparkles ’fits, clear bags, trendy footwear and purple-and-gold apparel from this locally owned boutique. bayoubelleboutique.com

Runners-up

Sweet Baton Rouge 21.19%

Purple & Gold Sports Shop / Black & Gold Sports Shop 15.98%

Bella Bella 13.29%

The Royal Standard 12.78%

Best Local Grocery Store

Rouses Markets 20.40%

Boiled crawfish, strawberry cream cheese king cakes, ready-to-eat party trays, cold beer and wine, and fresh produce—this Louisiana-founded grocery store saves the day with its spot-on selection. rouses.com

Runners-up

Oak Point Fresh Market 20.36%

Calvin’s Bocage Market 13.96%

Alexander’s Markets 12.06%

Calandro’s Supermarket 10.73%

Best Market for Meat

Iverstine Butcher 35.00%

If you’re particular about your meats, say hello to the hand-cut and hormone-free meats—from grass-fed beef to pasture-raised chicken to heritage-breed pork—at this whole-animal butcher. iverstinebutcher.com

Runners-up

Chris’s Specialty Foods 18.19%

Maxwell’s Market 14.53%

Oak Point Fresh Market 13.64%

Tramonte’s Meat & Seafood 8.46%

Best Caterer

Bergeron’s City Market 21.02%

Leave the cooking to the pros and have your event catered with a spread of elegantly plated Southern dishes. chefdonb.com

Runners-up

City Pork Catering & Events 14.40%

Superior Grill 12.54%

Chef John Folse Events 9.89%

Bacon & Fig Events 9.54%

Best Local Plant Nursery

Louisiana Nursery 43.62%

A stroll through the rows of flourishing flora at this established nursery is enough to turn a bad day right around. The home and garden showplace stocks home gardening and growing essentials, including houseplants, cacti and succulents, trees, shrubs, annuals and perennials, pots and planters, and gardening tools and supplies. louisiananursery.com

Runners-up

Clegg’s Nursery 38.59%

Beaver’s Abundance Native Plant Nursery 5.83%

Baton Rouge Succulent Co. 5.08%

The Plant Barn 5.08%

Best Local Shop for Home Decor

The Royal Standard 31.45%

Elevate your home with decor that echoes your style, personal interests and local surroundings. The Royal Standard’s curated interiors collection blends modern elements with vintage touches. theroyalstandard.com

Runners-up

The Foyer 20.52%

Drusilla Imports 16.31%

Red Onion 10.84%

The Corbel 6.72%

Best Place for Pet Services

Associated Veterinary Services 22.39%

Give your furry friends the health care they deserve. This veterinary clinic, established in 1981, focuses on providing quality, affordable veterinary care. avsbr.com

Runners-up

Camp Bow Wow 19.38%

White Oak Animal Hospital 12.70%

Smooch my Pooch 10.61%

Royal Treatment: Pet Manor & Grooming Spa 9.19%

Best Local Nail Salon

ZAZA Nail Boutique 21.36%

If you’re going to treat yourself to a mani-pedi, why not make it special at a posh salon? Find inner peace during a classic, luxe or express treatment while surrounded by fresh floral arrangements and calming decor. zazabatonrouge.com

Runners-up

Sweetheart Nails 20.58%

Paris Parker Salon & Spa 8.16%

Perkins Nails 7.86%

Classy Nails 7.28%

Best Tattoo Shop

Burning Lotus Tattoo 20.57%

Skin is the body’s largest organ. If you’re going to ink it up, do it with artists you can trust at this locally beloved tattoo shop. Find it on Instagram

Runners-up

Body Images Tattoo 19.82%

Black Torch Tattoo 17.42%

Nolana Tattoo & Piercing 13.96%

Art Addiction Tattoo 10.51%

Best Local Spa

Bumble Lane 34.88%

You work hard, but do you rest and replenish hard? Give yourself or a loved one a moment for self care. Think: a massage, body scrub, hydrating facial, eyebrow or eyelash treatment, or wax at one of Bumble Lane’s two locations. bumblelane.com

Runners-up

Paris Parker Salon & Spa 12.13%

Le Roche Bleu Day Spa 12.03%

The Retreat Spa 11.22%

Avant Tous 10.11%

Best Medical Spa

Weiler Plastic Surgery 18.92%

From Botox to microneedling to face lifts, there are antiaging treatments on all levels at this fast-growing plastic surgery group with several locations across the Capital Region and south Louisiana. weilerplasticsurgery.com

Runners-up

LA Dermatology Associates 16.40%

Williamson Cosmetic Center & Perenack Aesthetic Surgery 13.61%

Highland Hills Aesthetics 12.30%

Rejuvime Medical 11.46%

Best Boutique Fitness Studio

Body Sculpt Barre Studio 20.55%

Tighten up, sculpt and push your muscles with intentional micromovements that improve strength, flexibility and posture at this low-impact fitness studio. bodysculptbarrestudios.com

Runners-up

ToneBR 15.96%

Resolute Fitness 12.52%

F45 Training City Square 11.38%

Elevé Fitness 9.35%

Best Local Hair Salon

SOHO Boutique Salon 21.16%

There’s nothing quite like that fresh-out-of-the-hair-salon feeling, where your hair bounces and smells just right. Spice up your life with a new style from this spacious boutique and salon. sohoboutiquesalon.com

Runners-up

Paris Parker Salon & Spa 13.50%

EGGIE Salon Studio 11.15%

Lux Salon 10.22%

Eutopia Salon 10.01%

Best Urgent Care Center

Lake Urgent Care 27.63%

When your health is in question, having access to the continually expanded Lake Urgent Care is a game-changer. Head to one of the urgent care center’s multiple locations for fevers, stitches, possible broken bones or severe sore throats. lakeurgentcare.com

Runners-up

Patient Plus Urgent Care 26.70% Baton Rouge Clinic

Urgent Care 19.35% Baton Rouge General

Express Care 11.63% Coastal Urgent Care

of Baton Rouge 8.93%

Best Law Firm

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys 28.39%

Bringing ever-evolving billboards, amusing commercials and advertising campaigns, the Gordon McKernan marketing team deserves every piece of its place in local lore. Even out-of-towners quickly become familiar with this law firm and its offerings. getgordon.com

Runners-up

Kean Miller LLP 21.70%

Fini Firm 15.28%

Tyler & Possa 14.83%

The Lucky Law Firm 8.77%

This article was originally published in the July 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.