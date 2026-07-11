Zachary balloon festival returns for two evenings of magic

Sponsored by City of Zachary and Hughes Mechanical Contractors

The Zachary Really Hot Air Balloon Festival is returning to BREC’s Zachary Community Park for two magical evenings this year, and the City of Zachary invites families, friends and visitors from across the region to join the celebration. Festival Director Shawnel Hebert and Ashleigh McHugh, Director of Economic Development, say the festival has grown from a small hometown event into a beloved regional tradition and this year promises even more to see and do.

Held Friday, Aug. 14, and Saturday, Aug. 15, from 4:00 to 9:30 p.m., the festival features nightly balloon glows and tethered rides that give attendees a bird’s-eye view of the fun. Tether rides cost $20 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under, with rides lasting three to five minutes. Organizers will operate multiple balloons of different sizes to help families and groups board together, and clear announcements from the stage will let guests know when the tether line opens so everyone can plan their evening.

Hebert’s connection to ballooning runs deep. It’s a family tradition that began with her grandfather in 1989 and has since included her father, brother and husband as pilots. “There’s something about watching a balloon lift into the sky or seeing the glow reflected on the pond that makes you forget everything else,” she says. “It’s that kind of magic that draws people back year after year.”

Beyond the balloons, the event offers a lively artisan market with more than 80 vendors selling handmade jewelry, art, plants and baked goods – all selected to maintain the festival’s local, handmade character. Food lovers will find everything from classic fair treats like funnel cakes and cotton candy to savory Southern favorites, barbecue and unique specialties. A variety of lemonade and sweet treats round out the offerings.

Families will appreciate supervised splash pad and playground access and activities like face painting and balloon animals. Parking will be offered at Zachary Youth Park and nearby lots, with shuttle service available, and designated handicap parking will be maintained close to the park entrance.

McHugh emphasizes the festival’s community spirit: “People travel from across Louisiana and beyond to experience this little piece of hometown magic.” Whether you come for the glowing balloons reflected on the pond, the live music staged centrally so the whole park can enjoy it, or the chance to meet neighbors and vendors, the Zachary Really Hot Air Balloon Festival offers something for every age.

Bring sunscreen, refillable water bottles and a camera, and arrive ready for an evening of wonder. Visit the Zachary Really Hot Air Balloon Festival Facebook page for more information.