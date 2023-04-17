Year-round zoo camps, sponsored by BREC Baton Rouge Zoo

Did you know that BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo offers a wide variety of education-based programs to keep your children stimulated and inspired year-round? We host camps during the spring, summer, fall, and winter breaks that include nature hikes, classroom crafts, hands-on animal encounters and more.

In addition, our educators offer Safari Nights, where groups can enjoy the zoo after dark with a sleepover and a myriad of educational activities and experiences that are wildly fun. We also offer Zoo & Me mornings where toddlers and preschoolers enjoy age-appropriate activities while accompanied by their parents for a monthly morning to remember.

Even our Zooper birthday parties are infused with learning when several members of our animal ambassador tribe come for a visit during each and every birthday girl or boy’s celebration. These programs are smart options to not only entertain but enlighten the next generation. To learn more, visit: www.brzoo.org.