Work out with a trainer or go it alone? How to get the most from your gym time [Sponsored]

For those and many other reasons, more people than ever before are turning to personal training to meet their fitness goals. In fact, the demand for personal trainers and instructors has been increasing for several years now. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that the industry will grow by 15 percent by the year 2029.

At Future Fitness Wellness Center in Baton Rouge, Chris Gendusa says many of his clients seek out individual training because of the personalized exercise plan, extra motivation they receive from trainers, challenging and varied workouts and goal setting opportunities. There are also a lack of distractions and immediate use of equipment without waiting. Since 1994, Gendusa and his team of nutritionists, trainers, physical therapists, instructors and integrative health practitioners at Future Fitness have been developing personalized training plans for clients that are specific to the client’s needs and help them to feel more comfortable while exercising.

More recently, concerns about Covid-19 caused some people to seek out a smaller setting for their exercise, Gendusa says. “I think people realized our environment is safer and cleaner. We sanitize everything after each client, plus we have a company that sanitizes everything after hours.”

Gendusa says he believes in educating while exercising, and says education is an essential part of maximizing effectiveness and reducing the risk of injury. Initially, Gendusa says, some clients are nervous about getting hurt while using the equipment, and personal training can benefit them by having a trainer demonstrate the proper technique. “We customize a workout that fits the client to make sure they are using the correct form and prevent them from getting hurt,” he says.

Appointments can also be planned around a client’s demanding work schedule. A benefit to personal training is the accountability that comes with making an appointment with a trainer. “By having a trainer and knowing someone is waiting for you at the studio, you are more likely to show up, especially since you are paying for it,” Gendusa says.

A solid exercise plan is also extremely beneficial for your mental health, he says. “Don’t let intimidation hold you back,” Gendusa says. “The benefits of personal training outweigh your fears by a long shot and can really help you achieve your goals.”

For more information about wellness options at Future Fitness, click here.