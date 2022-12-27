More than words: Dudley DeBosier is proud of its Saints partnership

“It’s a huge honor,” says Chad Dudley. “To have such an iconic part of Louisiana culture say they want to partner with you … it’s awesome. And I see a lot of parallels between how we and the Saints pursue excellence. It’s part of what makes us stand out from the crowd.”

A walk down Memory Lane

And of course, there is the fan factor. The Dudley DeBosier team makes no secret of their love of football season in the Big Easy … the rush of walking into the Superdome on Game Day or being surrounded by fans draped in black and gold. That affinity for the Saints was simply part of growing up.

“Every Sunday, I remember my mom making dinner and having it ready 20 minutes before the game started so we could be ready to watch the Saints as a family,” said James Peltier. Steve DeBosier also grew up rooting for the Saints. “It was 12 o’clock every Sunday with our family together and ready to cheer on the Saints. It was a religious event,” he says.

Always working to win

Dudley says he sees a lot of parallels in how the law firm and the Saints operate. “We also want to be the best,” he says. “We also want to have great communication. We ask ourselves how we can be better as a law firm … at implementing strategy and executing plays, so to speak.”

But just as important as winning is creating positive change and working for the good of others. And Dudley DeBosier has found many ways to demonstrate its “Louisiana heart.”

As partners, the Saints and Dudley DeBosier Law Firm co-host several events, including:

DoRight4LA Day: Launched in 2018, this campaign highlights individuals who are making Louisiana a better place to live through their kindness and good works (and encourages others to do the same). Dudley DeBosier awards $5,000 to the winner each year.

Battle of the Branches: A fun day to celebrate veterans and thank them for their service. Different branches of the armed forces compete for prizes in flag football, tug-of-war and other competitions.

Travel Like a Saint: Two Saints fans win an all-expense-paid trip to an away game during the regular season.