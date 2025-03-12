Women’s heart health: Recognizing the risks and taking charge

As we recognize Women’s Health Month coming up in May, it is important to learn about cardiovascular disease in women. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, and yet, it is often overlooked in women. It can be a silent killer—many women may feel fine and continue their daily lives, only to suddenly experience a heart attack or stroke. While the event happens abruptly, the disease has often been building up for months or even years. Some women may not experience any noticeable symptoms, while others may have a slow progression of symptoms, such as chest pain or discomfort, pain in the neck, jaw, throat, upper abdomen or back, indigestion, heartburn, nausea, fatigue, shortness of breath, heart palpitations or swelling in the feet.
For years, heart disease was thought of as a disease only men suffer from which led to a lack of research and understanding about how it affects women. Symptoms in women can be more difficult to recognize, and many are underdiagnosed or undertreated. In addition to traditional risk factors like diabetes, poor diet, smoking and inactivity, women face unique risks related to pregnancy and menopause.
Pregnancy is a major stress test for a woman’s heart. Blood volume and cardiac output increase by nearly 50 percent, putting significant strain on the body. Women who experience complications like preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, preterm birth or pregnancy loss are two to four times more likely to develop a cardiovascular disease later in life, especially coronary disease. Warning signs during pregnancy that may indicate cardiovascular risks include extreme shortness of breath, especially while lying flat, a resting heart rate above 120 beats per minute, chest pain, palpitations or persistent swelling.
Premenopausal women, especially those in their childbearing years, also face a rise in mortality, with pregnancy-related complications contributing significantly to this increased risk. Cardiovascular concerns seen before, during and after pregnancy play a crucial role in the long-term heart health risks these women face.
Despite these risks, heart disease is largely preventable. Women can take control of their heart health by avoiding tobacco use, exercising regularly, eating a diet rich in lean proteins, fruits and vegetables, managing chronic conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes and scheduling regular cardiovascular screenings.
Heart disease does not have to be a silent threat. You can take control of your health today by attending a screening and practicing better lifestyle habits. Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) offers free heart screenings and hosts events like Heels for Hearts to raise awareness and support women in their heart health journey. Heels for Hearts Baton Rouge is scheduled for April 30. To register, call 985.873.5058 or visit H4HBatonRouge25.eventbrite.com.