Women’s heart health: Recognizing the risks and taking charge

As we recognize Women’s Health Month coming up in May, it is important to learn about cardiovascular disease in women. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, and yet, it is often overlooked in women. It can be a silent killer—many women may feel fine and continue their daily lives, only to suddenly experience a heart attack or stroke. While the event happens abruptly, the disease has often been building up for months or even years. Some women may not experience any noticeable symptoms, while others may have a slow progression of symptoms, such as chest pain or discomfort, pain in the neck, jaw, throat, upper abdomen or back, indigestion, heartburn, nausea, fatigue, shortness of breath, heart palpitations or swelling in the feet.

For years, heart disease was thought of as a disease only men suffer from which led to a lack of research and understanding about how it affects women. Symptoms in women can be more difficult to recognize, and many are underdiagnosed or undertreated. In addition to traditional risk factors like diabetes, poor diet, smoking and inactivity, women face unique risks related to pregnancy and menopause.