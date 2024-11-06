Winter Tree Care: Strengthening Baton Rouge trees for year-round health, sponsored by Bayou Tree Service

Tree care is beneficial year-round, but winter brings unique advantages that can give your trees a healthy boost. Mulching, for example, adds a layer of insulation to roots and slowly releases nutrients, which enriches soil and conserves moisture in any season. Winter is also a great time for pruning, as trees are dormant, making it easier to spot dead or damaged branches, promote healthy growth, and reduce the chance of pest issues. While it’s always helpful to check for pests and diseases, winter inspections allow you to address any concerns early, setting trees up for a strong spring. Bayou Tree Service’s tree health care program, designed to mimic the natural forest floor, provides trees with the right nutrients they’d naturally receive, supporting flowering trees for brighter spring blooms and all trees for lush, green growth. With our winter care, your Baton Rouge trees stay healthy, resilient, and beautiful year-round.