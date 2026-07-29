Win two Full Series Packages from Baton Rouge Symphony!

Sponsored by Baton Rouge Symphony

Experience the magic of live music all season long with Baton Rouge Symphony. One lucky winner will receive two Full Series Packages, including tickets to all nine concerts in the Orchestral and Chamber Series with premium Zone A seating.

From powerful orchestral performances to unforgettable chamber music experiences, this package offers the perfect opportunity to enjoy world-class music right here in Baton Rouge. Whether you’re a longtime symphony guest or looking for a new cultural experience, this giveaway makes it easy to make plans for the season ahead.

Entering is simple. Complete the giveaway form for your chance to win two Full Series Packages and enjoy the best seats in the house throughout the 2026 season. Don’t miss your chance to experience nine incredible concerts with Baton Rouge Symphony. Enter today for the opportunity to enjoy a season of inspiring performances and memorable moments.

Enter to win

Deadline to enter is August 28, 2026. No purchase necessary. This giveaway is officially sponsored by Baton Rouge Symphony.