Win two custom rocking chairs from Bassett Furniture

Sponsored by Bassett Furniture

Summer in Louisiana is meant to be spent outdoors, and Bassett Furniture is giving you the chance to upgrade your space in style. 225 and inRegister have teamed up with Bassett to bring one lucky winner a set of two custom rocking chairs and a side table, designed to fit your personal taste.

Whether your style leans traditional, modern, coastal, rustic, or transitional, this prize is all about you. The rocking chairs can even be color-customized to match your perfect palette, so your new outdoor setup feels like a natural extension of your home.

Entering is easy. Just fill out a quick form telling us a little about how you use your outdoor space and what matters most to you when choosing furniture. The winner will be selected at random in August and invited into the Bassett store to personalize and customize their prize.

Don’t miss your chance to relax in style this season. Enter to win and imagine the lazy afternoons ahead, rocking gently in your newly styled outdoor space.

Enter to win

Deadline to enter is August 14. No purchase necessary. This giveaway is officially sponsored by Bassett Furniture.