Why a colonoscopy matters more than you think

Sponsored by The Baton Rouge Clinic

A colonoscopy might not be a favorite topic of conversation, but it’s one of the most powerful tools we have to prevent colorectal cancer. This routine screening allows doctors to examine the colon and remove precancerous polyps before they turn into cancer.

Most people should begin screening at age 45, or earlier if they have a family history or other risk factors. While the idea of the procedure can feel intimidating, colonoscopies are safe, quick, and often lifesaving.

Colorectal cancer is highly treatable when caught early, yet many cases go undetected due to delayed screening. During Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, let’s normalize the conversation, prioritize preventive care, and encourage loved ones to take this important step toward long-term health.

Click here to learn more and schedule your screening today.