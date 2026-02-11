Where everyone belongs: Adaptive Recreation at BREC

Sponsored by BREC

In BREC’s Adaptive Recreation Program, every camp, social, and special event begins with the same priority: creating fun, meaningful experiences for all abilities.

“BREC serves everybody,” says Molly Phillips, Program Coordinator for Adaptive and Adult Leisure Programs. “We strive to be inclusive throughout our recreation department, but we also recognize that there’s a real need for specialized programming.” That commitment has made BREC one of the few organizations in the parish offering camps and year-round activities created expressly for individuals with disabilities.

From social events to weekly clubs, the mission is woven into every program. Sunshine Socials bring participants and their families together 10 months out of the year for themed gatherings held on the third Friday of the month. For just $5 at the door, guests ages 16 and up enjoy dinner, dancing and door prizes.

For adults who’ve finished high school, the Sunshine Club helps bridge the gap between school and adulthood. With a maximum of 20 participants and a 1:5 staff ratio, the club offers a smaller, more personal environment where members can build independence and social skills. Outings into the community, time spent tending a garden, and a variety of fun, skill-building activities fill each week with purpose and connection

Younger participants can dive into BREC’s adaptive camps, which feature small group sizes and a low camper-to-staff ratio. These camps give children with disabilities the chance to experience the same excitement their siblings do – games, new friends and memorable summer days – within a structure designed around their abilities and comfort.

At North Sherwood Forest Community Park, an interactive weekday group keeps the energy going all year. Each day has its own theme, from Make-It Mondays, to Try-Something Tuesdays, Wellness Wednesdays, Art Thursdays, and Karaoke Fridays. It’s a playful way to explore new interests while building confidence and social skills.

Two more beloved offerings are BREC’s Sensory Bunny in the spring and Sensory Santa each December. Families register for a 30-minute time slot, then rotate through calm, engaging activities while they wait their turn for photos. When their number is called, they step in for a relaxed visit and picture with the Bunny or Santa, then head right back to their activities. It’s a simple shift in structure that makes cherished holiday traditions accessible, comfortable and fun for participants of all abilities.

The Adaptive Recreation Program also offers inclusive kickball and basketball, giving participants the chance to enjoy team sports alongside peers in a supportive, low-pressure setting where success is measured in smiles, not scores.

Behind every program is a team that truly loves what they do. Many staff members come with experience or close personal ties to the disability community, and they receive ongoing training in inclusion and disability awareness. “Our staff genuinely love our participants,” Phillips explains. “Our families can feel that. They know their loved ones are welcome and wanted here.”

For many families, discovering BREC’s Adaptive Recreation Program is a relief in a landscape where accessible options are still too rare. Phillips’s message to those who are curious is simple: come talk, visit and try it. “You never know,” she says. “You might find the best program for your family.”

For more information on BREC’s adaptive programs and camps, email [email protected] or visit brec.org/adaptiverecreation.