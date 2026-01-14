What makes local flowers different: The beauty of seasonal growing

Sponsored by Mist & Mallow

Local flowers grow in rhythm with nature, not against it.

At Mist & Mallow, flowers are grown slowly and in season, inviting us to be more present with the world around us. This approach is part of the Slow Flowers movement—a philosophy that prioritizes seasonality and regional growing over industrial speed and scale.

Seasonal blooms reflect what’s happening right now: the subtle shifts in light, soil, and weather that are unique to our home in Louisiana. They tell a story of place and time, capturing moments that can’t be replicated out of season or imported from afar.

Winter and early spring bring a quiet, unfolding beauty to Louisiana’s fields and gardens. Cooler temperatures favor blooms like daffodils, anemones, and poppies, which are flowers that thrive in short days and cool air, bringing much-needed color as the season begins. As spring progresses and the air warms, the palette shifts, making room for larkspur, nigella, dahlias, and other airy, heat-tolerant varieties that signal transition. Local flowers bloom when they’re meant to, never rushed.

Following nature is what gives Mist & Mallow arrangements their sense of life. Designed with what the season offers in that moment, our work doesn’t chase uniformity or repetition. Instead, each arrangement is rooted in season and place, reflecting Louisiana’s spring as it unfolds. Learn more about our seasonal flowers.

Follow Mist & Mallow!

