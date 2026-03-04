Visit False River: Where Baton Rouge goes to breathe

Sponsored by Pointe Coupee Parish Office of Tourism

If you’re craving fresh air and wide-open water, check out Visit False River in Pointe Coupee Parish, which delivers the perfect outdoor escape just minutes from Baton Rouge.

Centered around the iconic 10.5-mile oxbow lake, False River offers endless ways to unplug and recharge. Spend the morning kayaking along peaceful shorelines, casting a line for bass and bream, or cruising the water by boat. Prefer dry land? Scenic backroads and walking paths provide the ideal setting for biking, birdwatching, and sunset strolls.

Beyond the lake, discover charming small towns, local eateries, and hidden gems that make every visit feel personal. Whether you’re planning a laid-back family weekend or an adventurous day on the water, False River invites you to slow down, explore, and experience Louisiana’s natural beauty at its best.