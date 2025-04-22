VIP access to the wild: Exclusive events for Baton Rouge Zoo members, sponsored by BREC

A Baton Rouge Zoo membership is more than just admission—it’s a VIP pass to exclusive experiences you won’t find anywhere else. Members enjoy special perks like invites to private events, early access to new exhibits, and discounts on gift shop purchases.

Two of the biggest member-only events are Members’ Night at the Zoo, where families get an after-hours look at animal habitats, and Breakfast with the Animals, where Safari Club and Director’s Circle members can help zookeepers feed the animals. These events provide up-close encounters that make each visit even more special.

Members also earn Zoo Geauxers Rewards, with benefits like free train rides and a special zookeeper animal encounter. Whether it’s an unexpected behind-the-scenes moment or simply skipping the lines at busy events, a membership ensures you get the most out of every visit.

