Understanding today’s divorce process with Attorney Ivy Graham

Sponsored by The Law Office of Ivy L. Graham

Divorce looks very different today than it did a generation ago, and many people enter the process with outdated expectations. In Louisiana, courts no longer focus on who is at fault or who left the home. Instead, the legal process centers on timelines, documentation, and meeting specific requirements for separation.

These changes can be confusing, especially for individuals relying on advice from friends or family members who went through divorce years ago. What applied then may no longer be relevant today. Even small misunderstandings can lead to delays or added stress.

Attorney Ivy Graham helps clients navigate the modern divorce process with clarity and confidence. By providing straightforward guidance and realistic expectations, she ensures her clients understand each step and can move forward with greater peace of mind. Learn more at www.ivygrahamlaw.com.

171 Del Orleans Ave B, Denham Springs, LA 70726

File No. LA26-20413