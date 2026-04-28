Turning experience into college credit with LSU Professional Development Online

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What if the work you’ve already done could help you finish your degree faster? With LSU Professional Development Online, it can.

Through Credit for Prior Learning, professionals may be able to turn past experience, industry certifications, or military training into college credit. That means less time in the classroom and more progress toward earning a degree.

A flexible pathway allows individuals to start with an LSU Professional Development Online certificate and later apply for credit once admitted into a degree program. From connecting with a Student Success Coach to submitting materials for review, the process is designed to help you move forward with confidence.

Explore a list of Professional Development Online Certificate Programs.