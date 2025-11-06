Turn your ESA funds into academic success

Sponsored by Studyville

Want to make your Education Savings Account (ESA) funds work more intelligently for your child? Studyville is an approved ESA tutoring provider in Louisiana, and our services turn state-funded opportunities into lasting academic success! Studyville offers personalized learning that meets every student where they are, whether they need help mastering reading, building confidence in their math skills, or preparing for college exams. Each program is crafted by certified tutors using proven methods, and families have seen measurable results, such as a 173% improvement in reading fluency scores and an average of 1.5-2 years of growth through a single academic year.

Click here to learn more.