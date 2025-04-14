A transformational mental health awareness expo, sponsored by Reflection of the GreenLeaf

Reflection of the GreenLeaf will host a special Mental Health Awareness Expo during this year’s Art Avenue on June 1, 2025, at Circa 1857 in Baton Rouge. This free event will highlight the connection between creativity and mental wellness through art, conversation, and community engagement.

Attendees can expect original artwork, handmade goods, and mental health resources, with local artisans sharing personal stories of resilience through their work. Mental health representatives will also be on-site to offer support and information to all guests. Click here to learn more.