Top myths about weight loss surgery, sponsored by Baton Rouge General

While bariatric surgery and weight loss go hand in hand, trimming down isn’t the only perk of this life-changing procedure. In addition to longer life expectancy, you can lower your blood pressure, protect your heart health, better control diabetes, and reduce your risk for many types of cancer. But despite the long list of positives, only 1% of people who qualify for bariatric surgery get the procedure, in large part because of misconceptions surrounding it. One misconception is that it’s too risky, but the risks of obesity are much greater than the risks of bariatric surgery. Many people believe weight loss surgery is taking the easy way out, when actually, once you start the process of undergoing weight loss surgery, you’ll realize it’s anything but a quick fix. It takes a lot of work before and after surgery.

Learn more about weight loss surgery.

